Rosie O'Donnell's ex-wife Michelle Rounds has died of an apparent suicide.

Content note: This post contains themes of suicide, and may be triggering for some readers.

Michelle Rounds, the 46-year-old ex-wife of Rosie O’Donnell, has died.

The news of Rounds’ death on Monday, which was reportedly by suicide, first broke in the US on Friday, with comedian O’Donnell releasing a statement to PEOPLE.

“I am saddened to hear about this terrible tragedy,” the 55-year-old wrote.

“Mental illness is a very serious issue affecting many families. My thoughts and prayers go out to Michelle’s family, her wife and their child.”

O'Donnell also shared a tweet from a fan urging anyone who was struggling in the United States to call the National Suicide Prevention Line.