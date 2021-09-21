Michelle Heaton was one of the UK's hottest pop stars. Then addiction took over her life.

This post discusses addiction and might be triggering for some readers.

Losing a reality TV show was the best thing that ever happened to Michelle Heaton.

In 2001, Heaton, then 22, appeared on UK talent series, Popstars. While she failed to make it into the winning band, Hear Say, she joined forces with four other finalists to form another group, Liberty X.

While Hear Say faded into obscurity after a couple of hits, Liberty X scored seven top 10 singles, including 'Just a Little Bit' and 'Got to Have Your Love', and won two Brit awards.

Even after the group split in 2007, Heaton remained a media favourite, coming third in Celebrity Big Brother in 2009, and appearing on ITV series The Big Reunion in 2013, where she reunited with her bandmates to perform a series of gigs with other former pop bands.

In the meantime, she met her now-husband, Irish businessman, Hugh Hanley, and had two children, a daughter, Faith, in 2012, and a son, Aaron, in 2014.

But over the years, Heaton was plagued by a series of health issues - and it was these health issues that set her on a path to an addiction that almost ended her life.

In 2012, Heaton was diagnosed with the mutated BRCA2 gene. The discovery meant she had an 80 per cent chance of developing breast cancer and a 30 per cent chance of developing ovarian cancer, so she opted to have a double mastectomy and reconstruction surgery, aged 33.

In 2015 she underwent a complete hysterectomy and oophorectomy to reduce her risk of developing ovarian cancer.

Heaton (centre) had seven top 10 singles with her group, Liberty X. Image: Getty.