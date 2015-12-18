Today, I was among the many who clucked sadly about a stranger’s loss.

I gossiped with my colleagues about the appalling sadness of life cut short and love thwarted too soon.

And then I got on with my day. This television star’s loss was not mine to grieve.

But that didn’t stop me from reading all about it.

Michelle Dockery plays Lady Mary on Downton Abbey – the kind of show that becomes so loved by those who watch it, they feel like the faces on it belong to their old friends.

So when Dockery’s fiance – John Dineen, a young man who was only diagnosed with cancer earlier this year – passed away on Sunday, people sent their love and good wishes to this woman across the world who they had never met.

And then we sent our cameras to his funeral.

Today, in many places online, you can look at the crowds at the church, you can read an account of the beautiful words Dockery read in his tribute.

They are moving and powerful as words are at funerals – for people who are gone too soon, who should be sitting alongside you in the pews – spoken by those who love you. Your family, your friends, your partner.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the world, today, an Australian superstar buried his father.

Keith Urban flew into the country to lay his father, Bob, to rest.