Calm down, everyone. Even at 9 months, Michelle has got this.

I don’t know this for scientific fact, but I’m pretty sure Michelle Bridges sleeps in the plank position.

The super-fit-lady-bot from Biggest Loser is nine months pregnant with her first baby at 45. Which is lovely. In fact, I find it really comforting for my own 28-year-old biological clock that I’ve still got a possible 17 years of sleep-in Sundays ahead of me before I should be stressing about the ticking.

Love it when my new @alphafit_aus barbell matches my top!! ❤️???????? great for beginners or pregnant ladies as its only 8kg! Fantastic for working the movement. @toddybinskas @vwvw86 A photo posted by Michelle Bridges (@mishbridges) on Dec 13, 2015 at 2:56pm PST

She’s also working out a lot. Because she’s Bridges. It’s her job. She’s lifting weights, she’s growing a six-pack over her baby belly, etc etc bicep etc kettlebells and TRX’s etc.

But why does everyone else feel the need to ‘warn’ her about she’s doing?

Michelle I-do-planks-in-my-sleep Bridges keeps putting photos on her Instagram of herself working out, baby bump and all. And haters are hating alllll over it.

Good, solid training suggestions for pregnant women. Videos of her pumping lightweights and working out on the cross-trainers. And then, a constant barrage of comments (often deleted, from what we can tell) trying to shame Michelle into laziness. “Not sure I’d be doing that.” “Glad you’re having fun, but it’s bad for the baby.” “That’s dangerous.” Blah blah blah pretending to care etc.

Seriously, guys. ARE YOU ACTUALLY SURPRISED?

This is Michelle Bridges. Of course she is lifting weights when she is pregnant. Because that’s what Michelle Bridges does. She gyms. In the same way that I will continue my rigorous macaron-eating schedule when I am eventually pregnant. Because that’s what I do. I macaron.