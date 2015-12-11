"It's sad that people will say those things." Commando defends Michelle Bridges' pregnancy fitness.

Image: Instagram/@mishbridges.

Any day now, Steve ‘Commando’ Willis and Michelle Bridges will welcome their first child into the world.

Pregnancy should be a joyous time in any couple’s life, but ever since the two Biggest Loser trainers announced their exciting news in July they’ve received a lot of attention — and not all of it has been positive.

In particular, Bridges’ training routine has been subject to criticism and judgement.

Almost every time the 45-year-old has shared photos of herself being physically active — whether it be weight lifting or simply jumping into a pool — commenters have accused her of ‘endangering’ her unborn child and promoting an ‘irresponsible’ approach to exercise. Despite the fact fitness is her profession.

As Willis sees it, this is just a sad example of people "projecting their own inadequacies" onto Bridges and himself.

"Michelle's pregnant, she's maintained a mind, body and spirit of health and fitness and [has been] putting out photos of training and being pregnant ... she feels, for herself, it helps with the pregnancy. Then others tear her down for that. That's on them. It's got nothing to do with us," the fitness coach says.

"I just feel sad and sorry for the people who feel there's a need to be like that. Why do people have to cut other people down and have nasty things to say? It's like, stand in front of a mirror — what's going on in your life that makes you feel you need to have a go at others?"

