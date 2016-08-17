Michelle Bridges spoke at a parenting expo, and hardly anyone showed up.

Biggest Loser star Michelle Bridges was the keynote speaker at the One Fine Baby expo in Sydney over the weekend, but struggled to attract an audience.

Described as “Australia’s best boutique family and lifestyle fair”, the expo hopes to “inspire, inform and entertain” those who are “starting a family, or who already have young children.”

Bridges, 45, was one of the two keynote speakers, along with Carrie Bickmore. Unfortunately, Bickmore was unable to attend due to illness.

Although the main event was free, the session with Bridges was priced at $49. As well as hearing Bridges speak, the package included a meet-and-greet, a photo opportunity and a goodie bag.

Despite having 219,000 followers on Twitter and over 850,000 followers on her Facebook page Michelle Bridges 12 Week Body Transformation, the renowned fitness guru only attracted an audience of about 40 people.

A director of the event, Marissa Mills, said that those who did attend “took a lot out of it”. She continued “[Michelle is] a great speaker, a great motivator. But in the end the shopping was too good and people wanted to shop more than anything…”