Michaela Dunn's last words before she was murdered were: "Are you OK?"

Warning: This post deals with graphic content and might be distressing for some readers.

"Are you OK?"

Those were the last words of 24-year-old Michaela Dunn before she was murdered by Mert Ney, who this week has pleaded guilty to stabbing her repeatedly in Sydney's CBD on August 13, 2019.

On that fateful Tuesday, the then-20-year-old booked in for a sex work appointment at Ms Dunn's Clarence Street apartment despite not having the money to pay for it.

He brought a butcher's knife with him in his bag.

Mere moments after Michaela Dunn opened the door for him, he stabbed her to death.

Mert Ney arrested by police after he killed Michaela Dunn on August 13, 2019. Image: AAP.

The now 23-year-old described in the NSW Supreme Court what happened, warning Ms Dunn's friends and family who were in the courtroom that the details were "graphic" and "pretty violent" - causing the victim's mother to leave.

Ney said Ms Dunn asked him several times if he was OK as he sat on her couch, before he brought out his weapon and "she screamed very loud".

Ney said he then stabbed her to silent her screams.

"I stabbed her everywhere - face, hands, arms, chest, leg," he recalled.

“I knew she was going to die. There were 20 or 30 stab wounds in her neck - she was going to die, there was no doubt about it.”