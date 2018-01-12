Melania's tears and late-night hamburgers: The best parts of Wolff's tell-all Trump book.

Steve Bannon’s lost his post at Breitbart News. The secret to Donald Trump’s combover has been exposed by Ivanka. More and more articles are being written about the President’s mental fitness. Donald Jnr stands accused of potentially treasonous behaviour. The president likes to eat cheeseburgers and watch Fox News in bed. (Replace Fox News with Netflix and truly, this is a man of the people.) Everyone in the White House thinks the Commander in Chief is a fool.

If, by now, you haven’t heard about journalist Michael Wolff’s book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, you might not know what the cause of this latest tsunami of Trump-based controversy is about, or how it started.

Wolff kicked off 2018 with a bang. Advanced excerpts of his book, and accompanying articles about the book with additional material he hadn’t included dropped in New York Magazine, The Hollywood Reporter, and other places in the first days of the new year.

The President was not happy.

Michael Wolff is a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book. He used Sloppy Steve Bannon, who cried when he got fired and begged for his job. Now Sloppy Steve has been dumped like a dog by almost everyone. Too bad! https://t.co/mEeUhk5ZV9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

What’s in the book?

The stories included a meticulously detailed account of the Trump campaign and the belief within it that there was no chance Donald could win the presidency. His strategy, according to Wolff, and the strategy of those around him, was to run to lose and reap the benefits of the publicity. No one, not even his wife and children, thought he could beat Hillary Clinton.

And then, he did. According to Wolff, the news stunned Trump to silence and reduced Melania to tears. The team he assembled for the executive branch of US government didn’t think he was up to the task of governing. Rupert Murdoch apparently ended a phone call with Trump and remarked, “What a f*cking idiot”.