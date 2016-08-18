Michael Turnbull finally shares proof he wasn't lying about his professional soccer career.

The Bachelorette runner-up Michael Turnbull has finally put to rest those rumours that he never actually played professional football for Australia.
In case you missed it, Turnbull sold himself as a ‘professional soccer player’ during his quest to find love with Sam Frost, but many viewers believed he had wildly inflated the claims.
“The highlight of my career was playing for Australia and the Socceroos and also the Sydney Olympic Games in 2000” he told Sam during one of their dates.
Turnbull: “my career highlight was playing for the Socceroos and in the Olympics” both of which never happened #bacheloretteau — Dale Roots (@dale_roots) September 23, 2015