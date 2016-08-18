Michael Turnbull finally shares proof he wasn't lying about his professional soccer career.

The Bachelorette runner-up Michael Turnbull has finally put to rest those rumours that he never actually played professional football for Australia.

In case you missed it, Turnbull sold himself as a ‘professional soccer player’ during his quest to find love with Sam Frost, but many viewers believed he had wildly inflated the claims.

Find a keeper ❤️ #soccer #greatmemories A photo posted by Michael Turnbull (@michael.d.turnbull) on Aug 15, 2016 at 2:32am PDT

“The highlight of my career was playing for Australia and the Socceroos and also the Sydney Olympic Games in 2000” he told Sam during one of their dates.