The Bachelorette's Michael Turnbull hits out after being 'ambushed' on the street by A Current Affair.

Bachelorette runner-up Michael Turnbull has what you call a love-hate relationship with A Current Affair. A Current Affair love reporting on him, and Turnbull? Well, he hates it.

A ticked off Turnbull has posted a video on his social media pages lashing out at Channel 9 show for “ambushing” him while out for his morning coffee. He said he had ” a bit of a chuckle” when the TV crews jumped out from behind a car to try to get him “on the sly”.

“A Current Affair are at it again, as they love to do with me. It’s my third time now so I’m feeling pretty special,” Turnbull said.

This time wanting to be on the front foot, Turnbull addressed his fans in the interest of “transparency” — which he repeats several times.

The 35-year-old said he was first probed about a skincare products company, named Nerium, he was bringing to Australia.

“They’re claiming this business is a pyramid scheme, that I’m all about ripping off Australians,” he said.

“I don’t support pyramid schemes in any way, shape or form.”

He denied the allegations and said it was a “legitimate business”.

He said he was also questioned over reports that Nerium’s anti-ageing products contain a toxic ingredient.

“Classic A Current Affair, didn’t do their research again,” he fired back.