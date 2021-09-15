"I miss Michael every day." What Michael Schumacher's life is like, seven years after his accident.

Almost eight years after Michael Schumacher suffered a brain injury in a skiing accident, the Formula 1 World Champion's health is still largely shrouded in secrecy.

Since the accident, the Schumacher family have remained quiet on Schumacher's condition.

But now, seven years later, Michael Schumacher’s wife Corinna is opening up about the F1 champion in a new Netflix documentary.

In the first and only film supported by the family, Netflix's Schumacher features rare interviews with Corinna Schumacher and other family members and unreleased archival footage.

Although Schumacher’s two children – 24-year-old accomplished equestrian Gina and 22-year-old racing driver Mick – have opened up to the media about their father’s condition in the past, Corinna hasn’t spoken about her husband’s health status since the incident occurred in 2013.

"Everybody misses Michael, but Michael is here, different, but here. He still shows me how strong he is every day," Corinna shared in the documentary.

"We’re together. We live together at home. We do therapy. We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he’s comfortable. And to simply make him feel our family, our bond. And no matter what, I will do everything I can. We all will. We’re trying to carry on as a family, the way Michael liked it and still does. And we are getting on with our lives."

Since the accident, Schumacher has been living at the family's home on Lake Geneva in Switzerland.

"I miss Michael every day," Corinna said in the documentary.

"But it’s not just me who misses him. It’s the children, the family, his father, everyone around him," she added.

"I never blamed God for why this happened. [The accident] was just really bad luck, all the bad luck anyone could ever have in their life."