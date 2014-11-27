Michael Phelps' girlfriend, born intersex, has revealed details of their relationship.

Update:

Michael Phelps’ ex-lover, who was born intersex, has given an honest interview revealing further details of their relationship.

Speaking to The Daily Beast, Taylor Lianne Chandler — who recently revealed she was born intersex and named David Roy Fitch at birth — says the Olympic swimmer treated her like “the most beautiful woman in the world” during their time together.

“There was never anything about me or my body that he had an adverse reaction to,” Chandler said of the 29-year-old swimmer. “There is not one part of my body that he does not know. He’s so passionate and so loving.”

Chandler also clarified she and Phelps’ separation wasn’t related to the fact Chandler was born intersex.

“I can assure you the reason we are not together right now and the reason I haven’t heard from him is not because I was born intersex. It’s not because of all the social media or tabloids.” she said.

“The reason we’re not together is his story to tell if he decides to tell it.”

Previously, Mamamia wrote:

Michael Phelps’ girlfriend Taylor Lianne Chandler has announced she was born a male.

Chandler revealed in a post to Facebook that she was born a boy named David and identifies as intersex, the Daily Mail reports.

“The truth is I have been living with secrets my whole life,” Ms Chandler writes in the lengthy post, which also reveals she didn’t tell Phelps about her past “until threat of the media exposing me forced” her to.

“I was born intersex and named David Roy Fitch at birth. By the time I could walk and talk I made it clear I was a girl and dressed as one,” she writes.

“In my early teens I was medically diagnosed and went on testosterone blockers, at 15 estrogen enhancers. My birth certificate was modified along with my name while I was a teenager, prior to any corrective surgery,” she reveals.

Ms Chandler underwent corrective surgery to get rid of her male genitalia in her early twenties, and identifies as intersex.