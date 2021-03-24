The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday March 25.

NSW MP on leave after rape allegation.

Detectives are investigating claims a current NSW government MP raped a sex worker in the Blue Mountains in 2019, as a Nationals politician admits he is helping police with inquiries.

Labor's Trish Doyle, the Blue Mountains MP, used parliamentary privilege on Wednesday to allege an unnamed MP raped the sex worker after she did not consent to penetrative sex.

"It is all the worse that this man who raped her is a government member of this chamber... his power and privileged position as a civic leader make that fear, anger and hurt all the worse," Ms Doyle told the NSW lower house.

Later in the day Nationals MP Michael Johnsen announced he was taking leave immediately and stepping aside from his Parliamentary Secretary role.

Breaking: Upper Hunter Nationals MP Michael Johnsen has stood aside as a parliamentary secretary and will sit on the crossbench amid allegations he raped a female sex worker | @AlexSmithSMH @Rabe9 https://t.co/zADxjclvem — The Sydney Morning Herald (@smh) March 24, 2021

"I am devastated by these allegations," he said in a statement, without outlining details of any claim.

"I have voluntarily spoken with NSW Police and I have and will continue to fully cooperate with their inquiries.

"I am confident any investigation will conclude that I am an innocent party."

NSW Police said they were aware of Ms Doyle's allegation and were investigating the matter.

Two men die in the floods in both NSW and QLD.

A Pakistani national on his first day of a new contracting job has died after his car was trapped in flood waters at Glenorie in northwest Sydney - the first death resulting from this week's floods in NSW.

Police responded to the car being trapped in floodwaters on Cattai Ridge Road about 6.25am on Wednesday.