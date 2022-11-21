"He went very strange." After Michael Hutchence was coward-punched, he immediately changed.

In August 1992, Helena Christensen and Michael Hutchence left their home in Copenhagen, Denmark, grabbed their push bikes and went out for pizza.

It was the most wholesome of date nights for the Victoria’s Secret model and her rock star boyfriend. There was no partying, no drinking: Just their bicycles and a pizza.

But their night would end in the hospital, with INXS frontman Hutchence sustaining a head injury that would change him for good.

The four women in Michael Hutchence’s life. Post continues after podcast.

Richard Lowenstein, a friend of Hutchence’s who created new documentary, Mystify: Michael Hutchence and directed a number of film clips for INXS, previously spoke to Mamamia’s podcast No Filter about that night in Copenhagen that many, including Christensen, believed was the beginning of the end for Hutchence.

"They were on their Copenhagen push bikes eating slices of pizza," Lowenstein explained of the night Hutchence was injured.

"Michael was just there, motionless, not riding the bike, and unbeknownst to him there was a taxi that was trying to get through this narrow laneway from behind. The taxi didn’t beep its horn or anything but the taxi driver just got out and walloped him from behind, like a coward punch, a king hit.

"Michael fell, still on the bicycle, and cracked his head on the curb of the sidewalk."

When Helena turned around, she saw her partner on the ground with blood coming out of his nose and ear. She initially thought he was dead.

Helena and Michael in 1994. Image: Getty.