Lower the bar: The only advice Mia Freedman has ever given me about parenthood.

The question, 'What's the best parenting advice you've ever received?' always stumps me.

There's just so... much.

One of the most definitive things about being a parent is that everyone - and I mean everyone - has advice for you.

Watch: Be a good mum. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

From the moment your belly's gentle swell begins to give away the fact you're breeding, all you deal with every day are people who want to tell you what to do.

And sometimes, that's annoying.

"Rest now, you won't get any when the baby comes..." Thanks, but I have a JOB now. I kind of have to do that.

"I found that eating ice helped me stay cool during those hot pregnant months..." Ice...cream. I want ice... cream, please.

"You should breathe through labour pains without drugs, your baby will be so much more awake..." Well, that sounds worth it.

"Having sex will bring on labour, you two should get busy..." Can you actually f**k off?

But there's some advice that you should always listen to. The good sh*t that comes from elders who get you.

Now, Mia Freedman isn't my elder.

I mean, I could troll her by pointing out that she's a whole four months older than me, but we're the same age.

She's my boss, my friend, my podcast sister. And she has done all this parenting stuff before me.

Twelve years before me, to be exact. Luca, Mia's oldest, is 22. Matilda, my oldest, is 10. Mia was a young mum, mine qualified as a 'geriatric' pregnancy. Let us never speak of that again.

But it makes her a mentor. To me and many, many other women. And yet, she's only ever offered me one piece of parenting advice. And it's this:

Lower the bar.

Mia would say that her bar is so low she can trip over it. But I've met her children (I work with one of them, after all), and I can assure you that they have not raised themselves.