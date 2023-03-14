MIA FREEDMAN: Why I don’t post photos of my kids online. It’s not what you think.

The question came - as these questions invariably do - while I was driving. My youngest son was six, and I’d just picked him up from after school care.

"Mum," he exclaimed, wide-eyed, "Did you know if you Google 'Mia Freedman's kids' there’s a photo of me wearing a nappy?"

His voice was a mix of shock and betrayal. I kept my expression neutral as I felt the familiar sting of guilt and regret that never gets old.

"Is there?" I replied, stalling for time while mentally flicking at high speed through what photo he could be talking about.

"Yes! My friends and I were on the school computer and we were googling things and we saw it!"

Watch: How to be a woman in 2023. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

"How did that make you feel?" I asked, still stalling because I had no idea how to handle the situation.

"Well, I don’t feel great about it, to be honest," he said quietly, shaking his head.

When we got home, I googled 'Mia Freedman’s kids' and quickly saw the photo he meant. It wasn’t him. It was me with someone else’s baby.