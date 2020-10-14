Mia became famous for asking 'Why not both?' in an Old El Paso ad. It upended her life.

It's a line still uttered today whenever any decision needs to be made: "Why not both?"

Plucked from an Old El Paso advertisement about crunchy or soft tacos, the standout line turned viral meme came from a young girl who offered the simple solution.

Mia Agraviador was six years old when she became known for the Spanish catchphrase, "Porque no los dos?" in the ad, which aired in Australia (and, fun fact, New Zealand too) for the first time 14 years ago.

Watch: The iconic Old El Paso ad in question. Post continues below video.



Video via YouTube.

Now a 20-year-old barista and artist in Sydney, Mia appeared on SBS Insight during an episode about people who suddenly found themselves in the spotlight.

She said the ad - and the memes it spurred - had a really negative impact on her as a young adult.

