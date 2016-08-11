Olympic gymnast Alexa Moreno has been called a "pig" by body shamers.

Despite weighing a sprightly 45kg, being capable of aerial splits and competing in the OLYMPICS, a Mexican gymnast has been compared to a “pig” for absolutely no reason.

After competing for her country in the artistic gymnastics in Rio on Sunday, 22-year-old Alexa Moreno was taunted online by cruel trolls.

Apparently, Olympic-level taut is not taut enough.

One Twitter user captioned an image of Peppa Pig with the words: “Exclusive images of Alexa Moreno following her gymnastics routine.”

Meanwhile, some other a**hole tweeted, “Alexa Moreno has the body of two gymnasts together, a diet before going to the Olympics would have been nice.”

Alexa Moreno, a Mexican gymnast, was body shamed during the #Olympics. The internet fired back. https://t.co/5c6RfHECwX — AJ+ (@ajplus) August 11, 2016

It’s worth noting that, aside from having a teenie tiny BMI, Mexico is rarely represented in gymnastics at an Olympic-level.

By all accounts Morena killed it, too – expertly landing herself into 12th place.

Thankfully, common sense has now prevailed in the Twitterverse and many other suitably-impressed mere mortals have now come to her defence.

You are talented, beautiful and I wish I had those strong legs!! You have a great future ahead #AlexaMoreno pic.twitter.com/2rcPFOxHcS — Spicy Latina Mom (@spicylatinamom) August 10, 2016

To those body shaming #AlexaMoreno from their sofas at home, she has achieved more at 22 than you probably will in your entire life. ☺️ — Scarlett Archer (@ScarlettEArcher) August 10, 2016

We’d like to see a troll to a back flip like that, to be quite honest.

#AlexaMoreno You go girl, proud of you. You're talented and beautiful! pic.twitter.com/0QptVph3dk — James Joyner (@JJDres) August 10, 2016

