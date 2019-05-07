The 31 memes from the 2019 Met Gala that sum up what we're all thinking.

Every year the Met Gala provides an insight into the fashion world that we, as regular people, would never come across in our day to day lives.

But with high fashion comes… confusion.

Why is Jared Leto holding his own head? Is that pigeon on the red carpet a celebrity?

WHAT ARE WE TO MAKE OF THIS?

The only suitable way to navigate the strange evening that is the Met Gala is through the great art form of the meme.

Behold: the very best memes from the Met Gala 2019.