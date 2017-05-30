Meshel Laurie's message for Schapelle Corby: "Do you think you’re Taylor Swift or something?"

Comedian, author and radio host Meshel Laurie has today shared her unreserved opinion on convicted drug-smuggler-turned-apparent-Instagram-celebrity Schapelle Corby.

Speaking to her co-host Matt Tilley on her KIIS Matt & Meshel program this morning, Laurie expressed a similar sentiment to that shared by Today’s Karl Stefanovic: who cares?

“This country, I can’t even. If we’re going to make such a big deal out Schapelle – who smuggled drugs into Bali and went to jail and now she’s home. Who cares?” she said.

In particular, Laurie took issue with an Instagram post shared by Corby on Monday night, which showed the 39-year-old ‘mocking’ the media’s attempt to locate her.

“The video of her and Mercedes was so up herself,” she said. “Like, ‘we’re all watching the video on TV and everyone thinks we’re in those cars but really we’re here’.”