Mamamia’s Tried and Tested series is your weekly review of the latest to hit our desks in beauty, health and wellness. You won’t find any #sponsored content here, just honest, relatable and independent advice. This week, co-host of Mamamia's podcast, The Undone, and Audience Development Executive, Emily Vernem, reviews the Mermade Hair Spin Curler.

My whole life I’ve had sleek black hair. Because of the single dark tone, it was pretty hard to see texture in my hair so I was able to get away with not needing to “do” it.

Only on special occasions, I would straighten it and there have been a handful of times where a few friends would curl it (even though you couldn’t really tell).

Fast forward to two months ago, I had a quarter-life crisis and dyed it… blue. Honestly, best decision of my life, I love my hair but soon realised that you can in fact see texture.

So I thought now was the best time to actually learn how to curl my own hair after avoiding the practice for 25 years.

I was recently given the new Mermade Hair Spin Curler, $89, and I thought this was the perfect opportunity to face my fears and put some styling effort into my hair.

The Mermade Hair Spin Curler. Image: Supplied.