It was 10pm on a Wednesday night, in December 2014, when Wendy Robinson woke to the doorbell ringing incessantly.

She thought she was dreaming at first, but when it didn’t stop she stirred awake and noticed a cop car outside the window.

“Please don’t tell me it’s my children,” she asked the officer after racing to the front door. “No it’s Ian and Marg,” she was told.

She knew immediately who was responsible.

“What’s Scott done?” she asked, and the reply confirmed her worst fears: “he’s shot them.”

“It was the weirdest feeling, it was like the room closed in around me. I remember it going all blurry,” Wendy told Mamamia.

Her brother, seven years her junior, had shot and killed their parents, Ian and Margaret Settree, inside their family home in Cobar, NSW.

Since the age of 15, Scott Settree had seemingly hated his family.

But Wendy remembers a wonderful life, with “amazing holidays”.

Their parents, married 53 years, were hopelessly in love until the day they died and worked tirelessly to give their family everything.

But Scott blamed them for everything that went wrong in his life. As he grew up he started drinking, getting into drugs, and then entered an abusive relationship.

Wendy describes a gradual escalation of his violence and narcissistic tendencies until eventually, in his 30s, he started having delusions.

As an adult, Scott moved back in with his parents after his relationship broke down, and very quickly took over his parent’s home. In 2014, he was 46, unemployed, and spent most of his time drinking and ordering his parents around.