'7 years ago I had a catastrophic breakdown. Last week, I found myself spiraling.'

Why is it so hard to put my own oxygen mask on?
It is easy to think that someone like me who is very open about my struggles with mental health - especially anxiety (which, when it is bad, tips over into a period of black depression for me) - would be able to recognise the early warning signs and act upon them immediately.
But that isn’t how my brain works.
Watch: The five lifestyle hacks to help with your anxiety. Post continues after video.
In the last seven years, since my catastrophic breakdown, I have done a lot of 'work' on myself, learning to recognise those early warning signs and how to act on them.
I have learnt 'on paper' what those early warning signs look like. But accepting them and living with them is something completely different.
I am a helper. I want to make a difference in the lives of others. I like to look after people around me. I make sure they are looking after themselves and putting on their oxygen masks. When it comes to myself, that is so much harder to do.
I often say to my psychologist that I share my story so that other people know they aren’t alone. I write about it in the hope that even just one other person recognises something in my story and reaches out for the help they need.