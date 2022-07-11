'7 years ago I had a catastrophic breakdown. Last week, I found myself spiraling.'

So why is it so different for me? Why do I hold myself to a different level of accountability that means I have to be at breaking point before I reach out?

Somehow I equate boundaries with letting people down. In my mind I have created a story that if I say "no" or "not right now" to someone, they will not like me.

I work in emergency services at the moment. We have been a little busy over the last few years. Between fires, pandemics and floods there hasn’t been an awful lot of time to put on an oxygen mask. And yet there has probably never been a more important time to look after myself.

I tested positive for COVID back in March before a shift at work and burst into tears. Not because I had COVID - I figured that was inevitable. I sobbed because I knew the resource team would need to replace me on the night shift - I was more concerned that I was letting the team down than thinking about my own wellbeing.

It turned out to be a particularly nasty time with COVID for me, with two weeks in bed and an added dose of pneumonia. You would think that would be enough for me to recognise I was taking on too much. But no. Because for me, to let go equates to letting others down.

I kept pushing through. My body was letting me know I was doing too much. I needed to rest or at the very least put an oxygen mask on if I insisted on pushing through.

Since my bout of COVID in March, my shoulder has frozen up and for a time I couldn’t move my arm properly (this was something that happened when I had my big breakdown.) My shoulder is ok now, though my arm likes to let me know now and then I am doing too much.

I had a short break in Fiji; it was glorious. However, I didn’t really give myself time to bask in the post holiday glow! Throwing myself - boots and all - straight back into life. That slower pace I had enjoyed while I was on holidays quickly became a very distant memory.