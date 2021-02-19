"Please, stop asking the mothers."

Facebook has banned Australian publishers and users from viewing and sharing news. Here's how to find Mamamia content, no matter what.



In 2020 we were charged with sourcing toilet paper. And teaching. And we became sanitising experts.

We watched all the news. The numbers. We soothed away all the anxiety. We got stuck at home.

On top of all that we had to try and hold on to the jobs that we had before the country sent us to our collective rooms. It was for our our own good and benefit. We did it. But, it was heavy.

Maintaining a sense of normal, or as we say now, "COVID-normal."

This planning and logistics juggle is nothing new to mothers. Or for that matter, primary care givers. It’s what is commonly referred to as the mental load.

It’s knowing what time to wake up, who likes the blue sippy cup, who hates the blue sippy cup. Where the missing socks are, who has a sandwich in their lunchbox and which child needs to be at what sporting venue by what time with what equipment. When the school term starts. When it ends. When all the assemblies are. What sport is on this season.

It’s being aware of milestones being met. Of moods. Of dates. Of actually knowing what day of the week it is. Of how to avoid tantrums. How to navigate that moment when the teenager is trying to tell you about the oppressive oppression of the patriarchy and the warning sign that the toilet training toddler needs to toilet.