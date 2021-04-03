"My brain was drowning in mental notes." How I started sharing the mental load with my husband.

I wonder if she’s constipated... she hasn’t pooped since yesterday at 14.36. I thought she drank a lot of water? It must be because she’s not eating enough fruit... buy grapes after work and monitor her water intake.

And the list goes on and on...

My brain was drowning in mental notes, composing a Rachmaninoff-like melody that got more chaotic with each passing day.

At this time, the comic "You should’ve asked" appeared in my Facebook feed. After reading it, I felt better about my situation.

It’s validating to know why I’m feeling this way (genetics, society, culture, environment... etc) and that I’m not the only one.

The first step to solving any issue is acknowledging that I have one and then understanding it.

But then what? I wouldn’t say I like this feeling. What can I do within my control to change this?

I needed to hit the pause button and start self-reflecting on my situation. My husband and I have worked hard to establish a mutual understanding in the way we care for our daughter so that we both feel we are in it together as a team.

Baths, nappies, stories, playtime, feeding, cooking, cleaning... we don’t keep track of who’s done more or less. We respect (most of the time) and have a happy balance for childcare, stepping up when he’s maxed out and asking for relief when I’m exhausted.

So it’s not resentment that I felt when I’m holding this invisible workload. I didn’t feel angry at him for not gathering mental notes as I did. I wasn’t bitching to my girlfriends that he’s not doing stuff around the house because he was actually doing quite a bit.

Then what was it?

I was green with envy.

I wanted what he had, the ability to not care about the little things, the philosophy of "it’ll get done when it gets done," the mindset of "we’ll figure it out when we cross that bridge."

Oh, do I ever envy his ability to fall asleep knowing there is a bowl of her half-eaten pasta on the kitchen counter?

I needed to fix my overly worried mind, riddled with "What If?" thoughts, causing me to constantly over-prepare and plan for that moment when I’m out of clean socks, and she’s forced to go without, putting herself at risk in blister territory.

So I tried doing what he does

I attempted to adopt his mindset, not thinking about the little stuff, telling myself the world would not end if I didn’t do X.