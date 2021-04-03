"My brain was drowning in mental notes." How I started sharing the mental load with my husband.

How did the second year of motherhood look like for me?
Smooth sailing?
No.
Rocky off-roading?
No.
More like an arduous hike up Mount KiliMUMjaro, slowly acclimatising to the change in stress.
For me, the first year of motherhood was all about survival, keeping my head above water, and recovering from a lost sense of identity.
Is being a mum the only role I’ll have from now on?
Will my boobs ever go back to normal?
What happened to my independence?
Watch: Be a good mum. Post continues below.
My second year was all about managing schedules, efficient timelines, ticking boxes, getting things done in a short period of time, constantly shifting gears between work and home. Let’s go, go, go... get it done!
And during that year, I unknowingly began accumulating all these mental notes:
There’s a smidge of black bean sauce left... I can’t make her favourite pork side ribs without it... add that to the list… wait, how long has that container been in the fridge?
She’s growing out of her 12 to 18 months clothes... remember to dig out the 18 to 24 ones from the closet... which season are we in now? Remember to sort them out on the weekend...
All her little spoons and cups are in the dishwasher... I need to run it after getting the laundry.
Socks... socks... socks... I just washed her favorite pink and purple pair with the grippy things... Where are they? Remember to message sister for more hand-me-down grippy socks.