'In 2021, we're ready to ask R U OK? But we're still not ready for the answer.'

September 6 marked the beginning of Body image and Eating Disorder awareness week, September 9 - today - marks R U OK? Day and, tomorrow, September 10 is World Suicide Prevention Day.

This week, more than ever we shed light and awareness on mental health and mental illness.

Although I think it's important to add, there is mental health and then there is mental illness. There is a difference.

The ramifications of this pandemic have thrown discussions and conversations surrounding mental health and psychological wellbeing into the spotlight more than ever.

It's been a welcome change, and good to hear these conversations normalised.

Perhaps it's taken a pandemic to encourage, teach and allow us to speak comfortably about something that should have always been spoken about?

Or are these discussions and the acknowledgement of the importance of mental health and wellbeing normalised only in the context of COVID-19? Will this continue on as we slowly return to 'normal', the chaos that is everyday life?

I am unsure if this is an observation of my generation, or whether this is representative of a societal change at large.

As this pandemic has continued, we have found ourselves frequently using the words 'mental health' and feeling safe to do so.

The words are no longer taboo.

Yet when we swap the word 'health' with the word 'illness' that bravery dwindles and the tension and discomfort sets in. These conversations remain difficult.

We talk about yoga, self care, mindfulness and mental health strategies. We love to hear and often feel comfortable to share a 'recovery story'. As long as things have 'worked out'.