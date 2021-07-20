'I cry every day.' We asked 25 women in lockdown how their mental health is, really.

The tears keep rolling down her chin. The fear of the unknown weighs heavy on her chest. Each day blurs into the next, with little structure to separate the mornings from the middays to the evenings. The weeks pass with little relief.

She could be any one of the millions of people in lockdown in Australia right now.

As we wait for mass vaccinations to arrive, Australians remain at the mercy of lockdown measures. Greater Sydney, Victoria, and - as of this evening - South Australia are all in lockdown for, at least, one more week.

Listen: Why thousands of Aussies are leaving forever. Post continues below.

It's been 18 months since the pandemic began. The mental health impact has been widely debilitating, with Lifeline reporting record demand in the past year.

So, in an effort to check in on the mental health of Australian women right now, we asked 27 women in the Mamamia community: How are you doing, really?

Here's what they told us.

Cathy, 50, Wollongong.

I feel terrible. I was doing okay, but it is just getting harder and harder. I need to see my best friend. I need to give her a hug. I need to see people in real life other than the three people I live with.

I am getting good mental healthcare but it just isn't quite enough at times.

While I quite like being alone, I need to actually be alone.

Gemma, 30, Sydney.

My mental health is deteriorating. I feel helpless and hopeless. I feel like our lives will never go back to normal because our politicians can't get their s**t together.

All I feel is anger. I'm angry at our governments, the vaccine roll out, the double standards, the locked borders, the constant blame-shifting, anti-vaxxers and rule breakers.

I am so angry. I am exhausted.

Alexandra, 51, Geelong.

I wanted to cry this morning. My work place has been identified as Tier 2. I haven't been able to sleep at night. But I do feel proud of my state for acting swiftly and providing clear directions.

Maddy, 25, Sydney.

I just feel so flat, my motivation is zero. I am exhausted.

Louise, 30, Sydney.

My mental health is not great to be honest.

I know we're not suffering in Sydney as bad as Melbourne have, but that doesn't make it any easier. My mother has been caught in lockdown with my husband and I as the closed Queensland border has meant she is unable to leave, even though she has a home there.

It has been really challenging catering to her needs, and my husband's, and my own. I'm really fed up with how much the pandemic has brought out people's inner selfishness, and turned the states against each other.