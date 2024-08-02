'I didn’t think much of this TikTok relationship theory until men started to confirm it.'

Ah, another day, another TikTok trend that completely makes me spiral.

Today's complete wig-out is derived from the "men's first love" theory trend. It's the idea that men never truly get over their first love and try to find that same type of love in every other person they date after.

The trend kicked off with people sharing how they've just learnt about the theory, which then encouraged people to look into it themselves and ask the men in their lives about it.

When I first saw this pop up on my TikTok feed, I didn't think much of it. I thought it was a rogue concept that was used as engagement bait for people who have an anxious attachment style.

That was until I started seeing men also jump onto the trend and... confirm it.

Under these videos are comments from mostly women who, like myself, feel slightly panicked.

"That's why I always have retroactive jealousy."

"New fear unlocked."

"I'm too old to be someone's first love."

"My biggest flex is I've been the first love for all my exes."

For me, the worst part about this "theory" is that it excuses men for not liking the person they're with. It puts zero blame on them as individuals because the "theory" suggests that this is just how all men are wired.

@jayoffline Men never get over their first love bc its the first time he felt someone ♬ original sound - JB

Some people think that this first love theory doesn't just apply to men — and I agree.