We need to talk about menopausal women at work, and the 6 rules workplaces must follow.

Menopause policies are the latest must haves in most organisations.

Most are total twaddle.

So, I have written a proper policy here that you are welcome to send to your HR team to cut and paste into their people policies and procedures.

Menopausal Women at Work: A guide for Managers

Introduction

As a fully diverse and inclusive organisation, our board of 12 white middle-class men and one white middle class woman (HR) have approved this menopausal policy for immediate implementation.

At its core are various 'reasonable adjustments' that have made to accommodate the menopausal woman’s needs.

For ease of use, this policy is split into various sections for each category of ‘reasonable adjustment.’

It is imperative that you are familiar with the full policy and adhere to all advice within it. Refusal to comply will result in disciplinary procedures against you (see end of this policy for details).

1. Temperature Control

Central to this policy is the ownership of temperature control - it will be handed entirely over to the menopausal woman.

If others in the office complain that it is too cold, then they will be asked to wear a jumper and a woolly hat.

It is essential that the menopausal woman can regulate the temperature around her as there is f**k all she can do about the raging inferno inside her.

If anyone changes the temperature, they will be forced to spend the day with three jumpers, then six hot water bottles tied around their middle and a big woolly coat on while sitting beside a heater.

This should develop the appropriate amount of empathy required to support the menopausal woman going forward.

2. Relationships with colleagues

The menopause can affect how a woman performs her work and her relationships with colleagues.

For example, she may also often refer to her colleagues using such terms as 'Dicktard', 'F**kwit' and even the C word. She may be observed rolling her eyes and doing a two-fingered salute during the more tedious of meetings.