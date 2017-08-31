At just five years old, Jazmyn is the kid who does everything with energy. The one who is forever full of beans.

She’s fun, her mother Sarah notes. Headstrong, too.

But when she was three-and-a-half, on any other average Tuesday night, she woke with a brutally high temperature. Her body was sore. The family, who had been struggling with the flu in the weeks before, thought it made sense. She was one of the last in the family to catch the bug, perhaps this was it.

Fast forward a few hours, and her symptoms weren’t so familiar anymore.

It was August 25, 2015, and from here out on out, not much would be very familiar.

“In the morning, she was screaming in agony whenever I moved her leg,” Sarah told Mamamia, recounting the events.

“I initially thought ‘we never had any of that’ [with the flu] and I did notice a little bit of a rash, but I put that down to heat. It didn’t look strange to me.”

Sarah was concerned about how "agitated" little Jazmyn was, and how sore her leg appeared. They went straight to the doctor.

"She didn't want anyone touching her - I couldn't even move a blanket across her legs," Sarah recalled.

The doctor was asking a lot of questions. He had noticed a tiny spot on her chest - small enough only for a doctor to notice - and was keen to know how long it had been there for.

"She is rough and she doesn't do anything by halves. To me, it looked like a little blood blister, that could have come from playing rough with her sisters.

"But the doctor kept saying she would be more comfortable at the hospital, though he didn't elaborate on exactly what he was thinking," Sarah said.

At the hospital, at about 1pm, Jazmyn suffered a seizure. Her temperature had been too high for too long.