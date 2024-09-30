What you didn't see in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

It's 2024, and the Menendez brothers are back in the headlines, all thanks to a little Netflix show called Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

The true crime series, created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, is a much-anticipated follow-up to the anthology's first season, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story — this time, revisiting the infamous murder of José and Kitty Menendez by their sons Lyle and Erik in 1989.

The brothers argued that they killed their parents in self-defence, following years of sexual and physical abuse. However, in 1996, they were each convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Watch the trailer for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story here. Article continues after post.

While the series takes viewers right up to the end of the brothers' second trial, it doesn't exactly share where Lyle and Erik Menendez are today.

Here's what we know about the Menendez brothers' lives since being sentenced, from their marriages to new evidence about their case.

Both Lyle and Erik Menendez are married.

It may come as a surprise, but both the Menendez brothers are actually married now.

Erik married his long-time pen pal and girlfriend, Tammi Ruth Saccoman in 1999.

"Tammi's love has propelled me to become a better person. I want to be the greatest possible husband to her," Erik told PEOPLE in 2005. "And this affects the choices I make every day in prison. Tammi has taught me how to be a good husband."