The boys who killed their parents: Why two rich brothers committed an unspeakable crime.

Entertainment executive Jose Menendez and his former beauty queen wife Kitty lived with their two sons, Lyle and Erik, in a Beverly Hills mansion that had previously been home to Prince and, before that, Elton John.

That mansion became the scene of Jose and Kitty’s brutal murders on August 20, 1989.

Lyle, 21, and Erik, 18, shot their father point-blank in the back of the head with a shotgun as he and their mother watched a movie, eating ice cream.

As Kitty tried to get away, they shot her in the leg and then followed that up with more shots in her arms, chest and face, until she was unrecognisable. She died in the hallway, in a pool of her blood. Both parents were also shot in the kneecaps, to make it look like a mob hit.

Lyle and Erik drove off, dumping the shotguns off Mulholland Drive, and throwing their blood-spattered clothes in a dumpster. They bought movie tickets. Then they went back home, and Lyle called police, sobbing, "They shot and killed my parents!"

Erik curled up in a foetal position on the front lawn, wailing loud enough for all the neighbours to hear. The brothers' grief was so convincing that the police didn’t even test their hands for gunshot residue.

Lyle gave a heart-rending 30-minute eulogy at his parents' funeral.

Over the next six months, the brothers splurged around $1 million of their parents' money. Lyle bought a Rolex, a Porsche, and a restaurant in New Jersey that specialised in buffalo wings. Erik hired a private tennis coach and began travelling the world, playing in tournaments.