The compelling theory that proves there are only 2 types of men.

Have you ever wondered why you like George Clooney, Pedro Pascal and Ryan Reynolds but you don't like Tom Cruise, Bradley Cooper or Ben Affleck? Well, I have good news — we finally have an answer for why we like some men but not others.

Regardless of their looks or personalities, there are some men that we just like and some that we absolutely don't and until now, we didn't have a reason for it... just a vibe. Journalist Anne Helen Peterson has kindly given us a theory on this "vibe" in her newsletter Culture Study, and it's all I can think about since I read it. Why? Because it's 100 per cent completely true (don't hold me to that).

In her post she talked about Anyone but you and Twisters star Glen Powell. Powell is newly popular actor that everyone is currently obsessed with. After watching movies he's starred in accompanied by interviews and his social media post, Peterson came up with a few theories on why she thinks the world is obsessed with Glen Powell.

One of her theories is something that seems ring true with most women. She says that the reason we like Glen Powell so much is because he likes women.

She wrote, "It’s different than knowing you can get women, or wanting to control women, or even loving women. He likes them. He appreciates them. He enjoys their company."

She also said that this theory can be applied to other celebrity men such as Channing Tatum, Ryan Gosling and Paul Mescal.