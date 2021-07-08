You know the feeling when you walk into a room to get something and completely... forget what you went in there to do? Or you're in the middle of telling a story and suddenly can't remember wtf you're talking about? Or when you just 👏 can't 👏 get 👏 that 👏 effing 👏 word?

These minor brain glitches (a.k.a 'cognitive lapse') can happen to anyone, and they're completely normal - so don't freak out. While they might feel 11/10 concerning (why can't I remember the name of that girl I've met five times 🙃), they don't necessarily mean you're experiencing memory loss or cognitive impairment.

More often than not, forgetfulness can be a result of things like psychological stress, distractions, multitasking, moods and anxiety - things we're all excelling at over the past year.

However, it's important to note that symptoms like the worsening of memory, language and attention can also be contributed to things like early dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. And if this is the case, there are some sneaky signs you need to look out for and address in order to prevent further cognitive decline.

To find out more about memory loss and what signs you need to be aware of, we spoke to neurologist Dr Kate Ahmad from Northern Neuroscience and asked her everything we need to know.

What is a cognitive lapse?

Okay, just FYI: Cognitive lapse and cognitive decline are two different things. So, just because you keep forgetting things, doesn't mean you're going to end up with dementia.

"A cognitive lapse is something we can all have from time to time. They’re usually normal as long as they’re not interfering with daily life," said Dr Ahmad.

"They’re things like walking into a room and forgetting why you went in there; or forgetting where you left your phone. Remembering people's names when you’ve only met them once or twice can be hard too."

This all sounds... very familiar. No?

Dr Ahmad said these kinds of lapses mostly occur as a result of decreased attention - so, it's not really anything to do with your memory. Interesting!