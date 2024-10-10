'3 years ago, we were the most controversial couple on MAFS. This is what our lives look like now.'

Melissa Rawson and Bryce Ruthven are two reality TV stars that had a controversial start to their relationship.

The two met on the 2021 season of Married at First Sight Australia and let's just say, things were complicated.

Bryce was presented as quite a divisive character on screen, resulting in a few heated arguments and plenty of drama between him and the other participants on the show. It was certainly the two of them against the world (or the Aussie public) at the time.

However, since leaving the show Melissa and Bryce have built a life together, which now includes marriage, two children, a dog, and an exciting move to the Gold Coast.

Speaking about their life post-MAFS, Melissa acknowledged the hate thrown their way, even now, can be daunting. But she says there's also an overwhelming support from fans.

"We have some of the most beautiful fans and followers worldwide who are supportive, caring, and dedicated," she told Mamamia. "We receive trolling messages less frequently now, but since the introduction of my mummy blog, I have received more critical and distasteful responses when people disagree with our parenting style or point of view. The odd death threat still comes through."