Melissa McCarthy, 45, has an insanely successful film career; a fashion line; was the star of her own sitcom; and most importantly (to me), she was Sookie St James in Gilmore Girls.

This year she was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and don’t even get us started on her fantastic stand-up routines.

However, if you read anything on the subject of McCarthy, the most fascinating thing about all of her accomplishments seems to be she achieved them while fat.

Now, the actress and mother of two appears to have lost some weight recently. She is apparently, as reported by the tabloids, “almost unrecgonisable”.

She’s “flaunting her impressive weight loss” (read: walking around and generally existing as per usual). She’s “thinner than ever”. She’s “showing off her slim figure”.

McCarthy has lost weight. She does look lovely.

Let’s not assume, though, that McCarthy lost weight to look good, or conform to Hollywood standards, or to model her new 7Seven clothing collection.

In fact, let’s not discuss her weight at all. What a novel concept!

See, Melissa McCarthy is Melissa McCarthy, no matter her weight. There are a ton of things she’s done that are much greater achievements than her figure.

We freakin’ love Melissa McCarthy, whatever size she comes in. Let us count the ways.

She made Bridesmaids

McCarthy basically made her name in films in this movie. She played the tough, puppy-stealing Megan Price and was nominated for every award that ever was. Including an Oscar.