'The time has come to part ways.' MasterChef's Melissa Leong announces separation from husband.

MasterChef judge Melissa Leong has announced her separation from her husband of almost four years, Joe Jones.

The 38-year-old shared the news on Instagram on Sunday night, writing: "It has brought us such happiness to walk together, but the time has come for Joe and I to part ways and walk on, apart.

"We ask for your kindness and consideration for our privacy, we will not be making any further comment as our private lives have, and will always remain exactly that.⁣⁣

⁣⁣"We wish you peace at the end of such a challenging year for all."

Leong and Jones met after being introduced by a mutual friend, and eloped to the Californian desert in February 2017.

In June 2020, Leong told TV Week they married after five months of dating because "when you know, you know".

"I first met him briefly at his bar in Melbourne, Romeo Lane," she said.

"Then we met again properly about 18 months later at a function. We started talking there and we've just not ever ceased since really. It's pretty cool."