Melissa Doyle on the 4 lessons she's learnt since turning 50.

Melissa Doyle wants to have a word with you about ageing. Yes, you - please sit.

After turning 51 this year, the television presenter - who has hosted a string of shows such as Today Tonight, Sunrise, 7NEWS and Sunday Night - wants to shine the light on all the women out there who feel like they simply don't exist. All because of their age.

Because in the lead up to her milestone birthday last year, the media icon realised there was a part of her that felt unsettled. Uncertain. Bewildered.

She didn't want to accept all the messages she, and so many other women, were receiving about growing older.

"When you have a milestone birthday coming up - whether it's 21, 40 or 50 - everyone asks, "Well, how do you feel about turning 50? And I wasn't really feeling anything. I hadn't really thought about it. I didn't feel any different to how I felt at 49," Doyle tells Mamamia.

"It started this conversation around what it is about getting older that people feel they need to start asking if you're okay. A lot of different things were associated with this - like, why do we have different perceptions of women? Why does age change how we think about ourselves? Or how others see us as we get older?"

After stepping away from Channel 7 at the end of last year, Doyle is working on some new projects - among them a podcast series called Age Against the Machine.