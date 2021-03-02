How the crimes of Melissa Caddick unfolded in the months before her disappearance.

But after the conversation in the dentist's office, she asked Caddick if she could withdraw her money. Caddick gave it all back, plus $300,000 of her "fake" returns, according to Sydney Morning Herald.

But Caddick's other victims, who were still unaware of her alleged crimes, weren't as lucky to get out.

Melissa Caddick's alleged fraud.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) began looking into the alleged fraudulent activity of Caddick and formally opened an investigation on September 8 of last year.

"It's not until then that things really start moving along," McClymont explains. "ASIC had to tread very carefully because they didn't want to tip Melissa Caddick off that they were looking at her - her victims were friends and family, so they were careful about who they talked to."

ASIC discovered Caddick had fraudulently positioned herself as a successful financial planner and had been providing her clients with false financial statements to make them believe their investments were growing. Between 2018 and 2020, Caddick stole more than $20 million of investors' funds, court documents show.

Secretly, Caddick was using her clients' money to fund her extravagant lifestyle.

"When she went overseas, there were private jets and limousines," McClymont says.

On a trip to Aspen, she spent $40,000 on accommodation alone.

"There were a lot of extravagant trips, but the rest was just so much money spent on designer handbags, exquisite clothes, all those kind of things."

On November 11, her alleged crimes blew up in her face when ASIC arrived at her cliff-top home in Sydney's eastern suburbs.

"Police arrived at her Dover Heights home at about 7am and they were there for most of the day, not leaving until about 7pm So just seeing all your files, your computers, your personal belongings being taken out of the house, it must have been a horrific experience for her, basically knowing the gig is up," McClymont said.

Melissa Caddick on November 11, when the police raided her home. Image: AFP.