Last night, thousands of Australians were asking the same question. Here's why that matters.

At 8.48pm last night, thousands of Australians were typing the same question into the Google search bar.

We know this because of a perceivable surge in traffic on our own website. The surge is confirmed by Google Trends.

That question was: Are Melissa and Bryce still together?

Melissa and Bryce, for the unacquainted, are the most controversial couple on Married at First Sight history.

Melissa and Bryce get some difficult feedback from their families.



Video via

The experts matched Melissa, who told producers she had never been on a date, with Bryce, a radio announcer from Canberra who recently separated from his fiance.

Upon first glance, the pair appeared to make sense. They got along. No one abandoned the other at the altar. They laughed, and from memory, they 'consummated' their 'marriage' on the first night.

The first red flag emerged on the honeymoon, when Bryce said Melissa wasn't his usual type, and he wouldn't approach her in a bar. He did, however, concede she "wasn't ugly".

The comments about her appearance worsened. He explained he preferred blue eyes to her green, and ranked her the fourth most attractive out of the nine women on the experiment. In private, he told another woman it was her he'd ranked first.

Then came the 'rumours' of a secret girlfriend on the outside that were confirmed by more than six people, including two of his best friends. When women came forward to tell Melissa what they knew, he accused one of being "in love" with him, and another of being "crazy".