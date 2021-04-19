Bryce and Melissa are ‘in talks’ about their own reality TV show, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Bryce and Melissa are ‘in talks’ about their own reality TV show.

Married at First Sight's Bryce and Melissa have been doing the media rounds yet again, and in terrifying news, they've got plans for their own reality TV show, kids and IRL proposals.

"We're actually in talks to have our own reality show," Bryce told Woman's Day this week.

"That's what we're looking at doing."

Whether it is a Cam-and-Jules-style broadcast wedding, or something more substantial hasn't been revealed just yet, but Melissa confirmed that she'd love to "showcase why (they) love each other so much".

"It'd be amazing to showcase why we love each other so much and who we are as people outside of the show because we're just two normal people, and maybe we weren't supposed to be together but we've overcome all the odds," Melissa said.

"I'm the happiest I've ever been. I'm in a loving, safe and committed relationship with Bryce, and I'm in love! And besides, I'm a grown woman – I would have walked away long ago if I didn't feel safe,."

When asked about kids, Bryce responded simply: "We'd be lying if we said we weren't trying."

"I never saw myself having kids, but it's definitely a step in the right direction for us and it's something I'm looking forward to," Melissa added.

2. Lizzo slid into Chris Evans’ DMs and we have all the screenshots.

Lizzo jumped on TikTok this week to share her drunk-DMs with Chris Evans, and it's just about the most relatable thing we've ever seen.

The singer shared a video lipsyncing to a sound created by TikTok user 'therealtati', that says: "The reason I'm upset about this one is because I know I'm not gonna be able to marry him, and honestly, it hurts me to the core, because damn papa, he a rare breed, no comparing. Like, Chris..."

And in the background is a DM she's sent to Chris Evans with a few basketball emojis, the post captioned "Don't drink and DM, kids."

But, unlike the rest of us, Lizzo did indeed receive a response, where Chris wrote:

"No shame in a drunk DM, god knows I've done worse on this app lol."

Oh. Kissy face included.

Consider us jealous.

3. Jake has slept with another MAFS bride, and precisely no one could have seen this coming.

In some very surprising news for your Monday, it turns out MAFS groom Jake Edwards slept with another MAFS bride from an entirely different season.

Earlier today, season six bride Melissa Lucarelli confirmed that she hooked up with Jake back in February, which officially ended her erm... 10 year 'sex drought'.