There was a fight between Melissa and Beck at last night's MAFS dinner party, and more in Celeb in 5.





1. "She sl*t-shamed her." Apparently there was a fight between Melissa and Beck at last night's MAFS dinner party.

So apparently MAFS couldn't fit in all the drama of last night's dinner party and decided to cut out a confrontation between Rebecca (Beck) Zemek and Melissa Rawson.

According to groom Bryce Ruthven, Beck lobbed a "slut-shaming" comment at Melissa that saw Beck storm back into the party and tell her to "go jump off the Harbour Bridge".

"Rebecca had a fair bit to say," Bryce said in an interview with Fitzy and Wippa. "She’s got a fair bit to say towards Melissa for the first couple of weeks, a little bit of slut-shaming and things like that."

And that was just the tip of the iceberg.

That argument we saw between Bryce and fellow groom Sam Carraro? Bryce claims it really broke out after he called Sam out over a comment about Coco.

"I think there was a key ingredient that was missing last night. In the week leading up, he made a comment about Coco that went round the group and all of us were disgusted.

"He said she looks like a burns victim because she wears fake tan," he admitted on Newcastle’s Hit106.9 with Nick, Jess and Ducko.

You can't make this stuff up.

2. A close friend of Meghan Markle says there are "emails and texts" to support Meghan and Harry's claims.

A close friend of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has claimed that there is a lot of proof to support allegations the couple made during their explosive Oprah interview.

In the TV special, which aired on Monday night, the Duchess of Sussex told Oprah that part of reason she and the Prince walked away from Royal life in 2020 was because the Palace denied her requests for mental health support.

The Royal family responded in a statement this week, stating they were "saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Meghan and Harry."

Nonsense, says actress and the Duchess' long-time friend Janina Gavankar.

Speaking on Britain's The Morning Show today, the True Blood star said, “I know the family and the staff were well aware of 'the extent' of it. Though their recollections may vary, ours don’t because we lived through it with them.

"And there are many emails and texts to support that."

