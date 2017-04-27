Thursday's news in 5 minutes.

1. A woman was allegedly kept as a slave for eight years by a Melbourne couple.

A Melbourne couple has been charged with keeping a woman as a slave for eight years, between July 2007 and July 2015, AAP reports.

Melbourne Magistrates’ Court heard the woman, who has not been named, was scalded with hot water during the time she was held captive, and is still vulnerable two years after she was rescued.

She will be able to give her evidence against them via video recording, with prosecutors arguing she had experienced “physical and mental trauma”.

Magistrate Jacinta Dwyer granted the application for her to be spared appearing at the five-day committal hearing to give evidence.

“This is a case clearly where the complainant is a vulnerable adult,” crown prosecutor Krista Breckweg said.

“She remains physically unwell.”

The defence opposed the application and raised a number of issues, including the manner in which police questioned the alleged victim, arguing it was prejudicial.

The committal hearing had been due to occur in May but has been held off until December while the defence sorts out funding issues.

Kumuthini Kannan, 49 and her husband, 52-year-old Kandasamy Kannan, of Mount Waverley, have each been charged with possessing a slave and one count of exercising ownership over a slave. Both deny the allegations.

If convicted, they face up to 25 years in prison.

