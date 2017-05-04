Which city has the best street style, Melbourne or Sydney?

Melbourne and Sydney are the ultimate rivals.

Despite being totally different – and having very different strengths – both cities passionately believe they are the best.

Unfortunately they can’t both be right.

Obviously the weather is no competition (sorry Melbs)... but what about the wardrobes?

We took Style Street to the Melbourne CBD laneways to find out. (You can check out our various Sydney editions here, including kids, smart casual and corporate).

Who do you think came out victorious?