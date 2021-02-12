A 5 day lockdown, and everything you need to know about Melbourne's growing Holiday Inn cluster.

The entire state of Victoria will be going into a five-day lockdown starting from 11:59pm Friday, February 12 until 11:59pm Wednesday, February 17.

With 19 cases now confirmed as part of the Holiday Inn cluster, Premier Daniel Andrews has told a press conference this afternoon, "I'm announcing, on advice from the chief health officer, and after a meeting of relevant Cabinet committees and the full Cabinet, that from 11:59pm tonight Victoria - all of Victoria - will go to Stage 4 restrictions."

The strain currently active in Victoria has been confirmed as being the UK variant of COVID-19, which Andrews says "is moving at a velocity that has not been seen anywhere in our country over the course of the last 12 months."

Sending so much love to everyone in Victoria - you got this 💪🏼 https://t.co/oHOsaQuhXn — Natalie Forrest (@nat_forrest) February 12, 2021

He has been warned that there is likely already "further cases in the community than we have positive results for, which leaves him with no choice but to act now."

"The challenge that I have, and the challenge that all of us will have to confront, is that if we wait for this theory - that it might be out there, there might be more cases than we know about - if we wait for that to be proven correct, it will be too late. And then we will face the prospect of being locked down until a vaccination is rolled out. That's not days or weeks, that's months," he said.

Andrews is calling the snap lockdown a "circuit breaker" that will allow the state to hopefully get ahead of the virus spread.

"We will be able to smother this. We will be able to prevent it getting away from us. I wanna be here on Wednesday next week announcing that these restrictions are coming off, but I can't do it on my own. I need every single Victorian to work with me, and with our team, so that we can run this to ground and we can see this strategy work, just as it has worked against this UK strain in Brisbane and in Perth," Andrews said.