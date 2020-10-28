The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday October 29.

"Boxing Day level crowds" at Melbourne retail and hospitality venues.

Melburnians have been celebrating their freedom from lockdown in style, enjoying hospitality venues, retail and the reopening of their city.

Lines out the door could be seen at major shopping centres, Kmart stores and cafes and restaurants across the city on Wednesday, with Chadstone Shopping Centre reporting "Boxing Day level crowds."

Chadstone might not be the best place for the immunocompromised today, as Melburnians flock to the shopping centre. Boxing Day level crowds in some sections. @AmyRemeikis @GuardianAus pic.twitter.com/DEa0g2guKR — Matilda Boseley (@MatildaBoseley) October 28, 2020

Foot traffic across parts of the CBD has returned to 80 per cent of what it was before COVID-19 with 16,200 shops now back in business.

Melbourne set a world record this month, becoming the first city in the world to successfully crush its second wave in a matter of weeks, after Premier Daniel Andrews enforced a tough virus lockdown.