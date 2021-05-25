The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday May 26.

Vic mulls more restrictions as cluster grows to nine.

Melbourne has ramped up coronavirus restrictions and more could be on the way, as health authorities try to contain an emerging outbreak in the city's north.

The cluster has grown to nine after four new cases - all household family contacts of a man in his 60s - were detected on Tuesday afternoon.

Victoria's Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton warned there may be further cases uncovered in the next 24 hours, with 84 of 168 primary close contacts testing negative so far.

Thousands of Melburnians are being advised to self-isolate immediately as the city's coronavirus cluster grows.

"We have to chase down every single close contact ... but it's certainly not out of control," he told ABC Radio Melbourne.

In response to the unfolding outbreak, home gatherings were limited to five visitors per day and public gatherings restricted to 30 people from 6pm on Tuesday.

Masks are now also mandatory indoors for people aged 12 and over, though they can be taken off for eating, drinking and exercise.

Schools and workplaces will remain open, as will shops, cafes, restaurants and pubs, however existing density limits apply.