We asked 6 mums from Melbourne how they're doing right now. This is what they said.

When Melburnians were mandated to keep to the confines of their own homes - in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 - there was another epidemic looming in the shadows: the mental health crisis.
The weight of the uncertainty still sits heavy on the shoulders of millions of those in metropolitan Melbourne, who have weathered eight weeks of stage four restrictions. The impact on mental health has already been significant. In fact, mental illness among children has increased substantially/
So, we asked five mums from Melbourne: How are you doing, really?
Here's what they told us.