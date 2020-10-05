We asked 6 mums from Melbourne how they're doing right now. This is what they said.

I tried for a long time for my second child, with multiple miscarriages. I feel so robbed not being able to physically share my happiness with friends and family.

Kate

Mostly, we are going well. I’m grateful that my 10 month old baby Sonny really doesn’t know any different. I try not to think too much about what we are missing out on and focus on how lucky we are that the three of us get to spend all of this special time together.

I have two children Sonny, and Poppy, my first born who passed away. Losing a child makes me realise how lucky we are to have our health and each other. We missed out on so much with Poppy that we are trying to soak up all of this time we get with Sonny.

It’s sad, though, that we have missed out on lots of activities and spending time with family and friends whilst Sonny is so young. I hope that restrictions can lift a little so we can get out of the house before my maternity leave finishes.

I have times where I’m sad for what we are missing out on and feel anxious that my child will have issues with development and social interaction. At times, I question if certain behaviour is normal or because of isolation. I get frustrated at people doing the wrong thing, it’s hard for everyone but I’d much prefer to be in lockdown now, in the hope that we can celebrate Christmas with our family.

Caitlin

I'm pretty well, considering. It feels surreal that it has gone on this long and that the rest of Australia is pretty much operating as usual.

We found the first lockdown a fantastic time. I was pregnant and my girlfriend was not working, so we had this idyllic little bubble where we spent all day, every day with our three-year-old before she became a big sister.

The, at the end of April I had my baby prematurely at 28 weeks. The next 12 weeks were challenging, with no childcare for my daughter and the restrictions on seeing our friends and family who are our support network.

When things really tightened up, it was particularly stressful. Luckily we made it through.

Lockdown has made us more appreciative of the small things - like playgrounds and picnics. We have discovered more of our local neighbourhood than ever before and my daughter has benefitted from the time slowing down - she loves to go to a green space and make fairy houses out of twigs and leaves.

We are excited that things are opening up and we feel hopeful we will be able to travel interstate for Christmas, to visit my family in Queensland. I am excited to finally introduce our son to friends and family, but I am more paranoid about germs.