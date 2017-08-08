The real story behind this Melbourne cafe charging a 'gender gap surcharge'.

In the few days following its opening, the Handsome Her cafe has caused quite a stir.

You might have read how the vegan haunt in Melbourne’s Brunswick are charging their male patrons a ‘man surcharge’, adding an 18 per cent surcharge to their bill.

It’s been somewhat of a baptism of fire for the cafe, whose ‘Rules’ chalkboard drew mixed reactions once it hit Twitter.

While many delighted at the opportunity to raise awareness for Australia’s gender pay gap – which currently sits at 17.9 per cent – some took the move rather personally – because heaven forbid a man and a woman should not have the same amount of money in their bank account after completing an identical job…

But before you burn your bras or grab a pitchfork, let’s dial it down a notch and understand the story behind the initiative.

The Handsome Her cafe confirmed to Mamamia its male customers have the option to pay an 18 per cent surcharge on top of their bill, but not everyday and certainly not by force.

