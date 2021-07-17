I'm a teacher. And I’m sick of hearing people use the term "home schooling".

An announcement went over the speakers at 3.15pm.

"All students are reminded to take home everything they may need for the next few school days. Whilst this isn’t confirmation a lockdown is happening; it is a precaution that we recommend you take."

It almost felt like the end of term rush to get home, but with an air of uncertainty.

Melbourne’s lockdown 5.0 was announced roughly an hour later and teachers around Victoria battened down to prepare yet another set of resources, change their planning to digital lessons, fire up the home offices again, and wait for their schools to tell them if they had to make these changes by 8:30 the next morning.

When I finally scrolled through social media at 10pm - after I’d had dinner, a shower, and finished my work planning to go back online - I was bombarded by complaints about lockdowns. But even worse for my morale, I saw news outlets posting stories about how families are back home-schooling, how teachers have an easy ride for lockdown, and how schools aren’t doing enough for young people.

Even worse were the comments. So many people commenting on how they are picking up the slack, they’re teaching their children, teachers don’t do enough in lockdown, their children are falling behind, etc.

I cried.

Teaching is already an undervalued profession. Over half of my graduating class from university no longer teach. There is a running joke in the profession because a majority of graduates don’t make it past five years.

A standard day for me starts when I arrive at work at 7.30am and begin the jobs I have for the day. It doesn’t end when I leave work around 5.30pm. I am in middle leadership in a wellbeing role, and I check my emails at least twice an evening after I have left the school grounds. I also plan lessons and do marking in my own time, either in evenings or over weekends.

This is typical for most teachers, regardless of leadership roles. I was once told by a parent that my policy of not answering student emails after 8pm the day before an assessment was detracting from their child’s chance to seek feedback from me.